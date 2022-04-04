'Every Executive member of the federation should resign honourably' - Sports Editors asks for restructuring of NFF

The editors believe that Nigerian football cannot advance much further with the current leaders at the helm of affairs.

“The leadership of the current NFF has ridden on the back of Nigerian football to get to top positions in the world football governing body, FIFA, to the detriment of the game.

“Tuesday’s failure is one of the results of poor decision making, dishonest deployment of men and materials, that have eaten deep into the fabrics of the NFF.

“We ask, therefore, that every executive member of the federation should resign honourably.

“The officers, who have spent more than 10-years in office, must be redeployed to allow for fresh ideas.” Mr Salami said in the signed statement.

The group claims that the NFF is damaging the image of Nigerian football, pointing out that the many channels to the national team have been either blocked or deemed unviable through corruption.

“It is unfortunate that the NFF has killed the local league to such an extent that no player from the domestic game is deemed capable of playing for the Super Eagles.

“The junior national teams, which, hitherto, was a nursery for the Super Eagles, no longer produces quality youngsters because of the corruption that has killed the age-grade teams, ” the statement read.