'Every Executive member of the federation should resign honourably' - Sports Editors asks for restructuring of NFF

Niyi Iyanda
The NFF Executive committee is still dealing with the backlash of the Super Eagles failure to qualify for Qatar 2022, with a group calling for the disbandment of the current NFF leadership.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick

The Guild of Sports Editors has advised members of the executive committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to honourably resign. This statement comes as the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The editors believe that Nigerian football cannot advance much further with the current leaders at the helm of affairs.

“The leadership of the current NFF has ridden on the back of Nigerian football to get to top positions in the world football governing body, FIFA, to the detriment of the game.

“Tuesday’s failure is one of the results of poor decision making, dishonest deployment of men and materials, that have eaten deep into the fabrics of the NFF.

The Super Eagles lost the tie with the Black Stars on away goals
The Super Eagles lost the tie with the Black Stars on away goals

“We ask, therefore, that every executive member of the federation should resign honourably.

“The officers, who have spent more than 10-years in office, must be redeployed to allow for fresh ideas.” Mr Salami said in the signed statement.

The group claims that the NFF is damaging the image of Nigerian football, pointing out that the many channels to the national team have been either blocked or deemed unviable through corruption.

“It is unfortunate that the NFF has killed the local league to such an extent that no player from the domestic game is deemed capable of playing for the Super Eagles.

Rivers United striker Ishaq Rafiu has been on fire, scoring 11 goals so far in the current NPFL season
Rivers United striker Ishaq Rafiu has been on fire, scoring 11 goals so far in the current NPFL season

“The junior national teams, which, hitherto, was a nursery for the Super Eagles, no longer produces quality youngsters because of the corruption that has killed the age-grade teams, ” the statement read.

Nigerians are still in disbelief as the Super Eagles failed to grab a World Cup ticket against West African foes Ghana in a tense draw at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja.

