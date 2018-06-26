Here are the reactions as Peru beat Australia play out 2-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
After a 1-1 draw with Denmark in their second game Australia aimed to pick up three points in a bid to progress to the next round, while Peru's last defeat meant they could not longer qualify for the next stage.
The game ended 2-0 in favour of Peru as Australia accompany them out of the group stage.
Watford Winger Andre Carillo scored Peru's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a strike from the edge of the box.
Twitter users expressed reacted to the strike,
Captain Paolo Guerrero doubled the lead for Peru against Australia and was hailed on Twitter for his performance.
The defeat to Peru condemned Australia to finish bottom of group C as they were knocked out.
Australia had the possibility of scaling through the group phase until the defeat to Peru, and Twitter users were not impressed with performance of the socceros.
The result means that France and Denmark progress to the next round while Peru and Australia crash out.