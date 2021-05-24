RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Guardiola wins England's manager of the year award

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pep Guardiola has been voted top coach in England again

Pep Guardiola has been voted top coach in England again Creator: Dave Thompson
Pep Guardiola has been voted top coach in England again AFP

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola has been named manager of the year by England's League Managers' Association, it was announced on Monday.

Recommended articles

Guardiola steered City to the Premier League title and League Cup this season and this Saturday the Spaniard's side will bid to be crowned kings of Europe for the first time when they face English rivals Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto.

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager Guardiola topped a poll where the other leading contenders were Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa, Norwich's Daniel Farke, Chelsea women's manager Emma Hayes, West Ham's David Moyes and Leicester's Brendan Rodgers.

"I am delighted to win the LMA manager of the year award for the second time," said Guardiola.

"It is, for me, such a special trophy to win because it is voted for by my fellow managers. An award like this is only possible though if a manager is surrounded by top professionals.

"My players have been fantastic -- their dedication and professionalism never wavered, even in a season that has been the most challenging we have ever faced," added the 50-year-old, whose mother died during the coronavirus pandemic.

"And my staff are also deserving of the highest praise. I am so lucky to have a team of people who give everything they have every single day to make sure Manchester City are the best we can be.

"This award is dedicated to and shared with them."

Alex Ferguson, the multiple trophy-winning former manager of Manchester United, and now an LMA committee member, paid tribute to Guardiola by saying: "As well as being a truly gifted manager and leader, you always display admirable humility and composure and I am sure your family must be very proud of you."

Guardiola's award came just days after it was announced that City defender Ruben Dias had been voted the footballer of the year by England's Football Writers Association.  

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Ortom has asked his people to pick up guns and knives against killer herdsmen

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Lawmaker sacks aide who described Boko Haram leader Shekau as a 'true hero'

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

NDLEA arrests suspected drug lord with N8 billion worth of cocaine

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

D'banj, Don Jazzy, Naeto C, Wande Coal, others attend Ikechukwu's wedding

FG looking for 108 airline passengers who violated COVID-19 quarantine protocol