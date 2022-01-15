Guardiola talks up De Bruyne for Premier League Player of the Year Award

The Spanish tactician believes that the Belgian midfielder is worthy of the award having won three Premier League titles with the club and leading the charge for the fourth in just five years.

De Bruyne the difference-maker against Chelsea

De Bruyne scored the only goal as Manchester City defeated Chelsea on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium to go 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Guardiola talked up De Bruyne's chances of winning the prestigious award in his post-match press conference.

The City manager said: "Yesterday we spoke together and said we were together, always we have won together. I want to push him [KDB] to do it more and more. He's a world-class player who's humble enough to play for the team. Player of the year in this country, won with us three Premier Leagues."

Guardiola hails 'fantastic' Chelsea

The 50-year-old manager also hailed his team's performance against Chelsea, stating that it was not easy to play against a team as good as the European champions.

Guardiola said: "We can't forget the team we played. European champion. And on the touchline you realise how incredible they are. They wait for the transition to punish us. How good they defend, we create enough chances to win. We had the intention to win the game from minute one.

"In 180 minutes this season, we conceded one shot against this team [Chelsea]. I saw the games against Liverpool and Tottenham, they are an outstanding team. So to be able to control them is so difficult. We knew the duels. These are fantastic team."