Guardiola talks up De Bruyne for Premier League Player of the Year Award

Damola Ogungbe
De Bruyne has scored six goals and provided one assist in the Premier League this season

Pep Guardiola believes Kevin De Bruyne should win the Premier League Player of the Year Award this season
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed Kevin De Bruyne for the 2021/22 Player of the Year award despite the season just halfway.

The Spanish tactician believes that the Belgian midfielder is worthy of the award having won three Premier League titles with the club and leading the charge for the fourth in just five years.

De Bruyne scored the only goal as Manchester City defeated Chelsea on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium to go 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Guardiola talked up De Bruyne's chances of winning the prestigious award in his post-match press conference.

Belgian brilliance: Kevin de Bruyne (centre)stretched Manchester City's Premier League lead to 13 points
The City manager said: "Yesterday we spoke together and said we were together, always we have won together. I want to push him [KDB] to do it more and more. He's a world-class player who's humble enough to play for the team. Player of the year in this country, won with us three Premier Leagues."

The 50-year-old manager also hailed his team's performance against Chelsea, stating that it was not easy to play against a team as good as the European champions.

Guardiola said: "We can't forget the team we played. European champion. And on the touchline you realise how incredible they are. They wait for the transition to punish us. How good they defend, we create enough chances to win. We had the intention to win the game from minute one.

"In 180 minutes this season, we conceded one shot against this team [Chelsea]. I saw the games against Liverpool and Tottenham, they are an outstanding team. So to be able to control them is so difficult. We knew the duels. These are fantastic team."

City have won 12 Premier League games in a row since they lost to Crystal Palace at home in late October. Guardiola's side are heavily touted to win this year's league with many believing the title race might be over already.

