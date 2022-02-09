MCI 2-0 BRE: Guardiola satisfied with result against 'difficult to attack' Brentford

Man City defeated Brentford 2-0 at the Etihad to open up a 12 point lead at the top of the table.

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring with an excellent penalty in the first half before Kevin de Bruyne capitalised on an error from Brentford's goalkeeper David Gaya to seal the win in the second half.

Pulse Nigeria

The win saw the defending champions, Manchester City extend their unbeaten run, with their 14th clean sheet of the season in 24 matches.

However, according to a satisfied Guardiola, Brentford were not an easy meat to chew as his side had to stay patient against the difficult and aggressive Bees.

"They are so difficult to attack," Guardiola admitted moments after the match.

"Aggressive, high pressing, we build up, they drop and defend so deep. Be patient, make no mistakes and in the end, we got the result."

AFP

"(I am) Very satisfied with the performance. We conceded one shot, a few corners and were patient. Difficult when they defend deep with 10 players in their 18-yard box."

Meanwhile, Nigeria International, Frank Onyeka was on for 70 minutes before he was substituted in his first start for the club since his return from international duties with the Super Eagles at the AFCON2021.

Pulse Nigeria

Onyeka has now played 17 matches in the PL since he joined the Bees last summer from Denmark.