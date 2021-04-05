Guardiola hails 'exceptional' Haaland amid bid talk

"So far, the club has decided not to spend close to £100 million for a player," Guardiola said.

"Maybe in the future it will happen when the club decides it is necessary to improve the team for the next five to 10 years. The organisation has so far decided not to and that is why we haven't. Maybe in the future.

"Spending a lot of money on one player doesn't give you an advantage to win. Football is a team game, everyone makes a contribution. Competitions are not won by one player, it is every player."

Painful memories

Although Dortmund are struggling in the Bundesliga, Haaland's presence means they could pose a significant threat to City's quadruple bid.