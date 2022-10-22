Manchester City secured a routine 3-1 win at home to Brighton thanks to a brace by Erling Haaland and a Kevin DeBrune thunderbolt.
‘He is not at his best’ - Guardiola criticises star man despite scoring against Brighton
What was said by Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City players after a comfortable 3-1 win against Brighton
The Belgian international scored City’s third goal with an impressive long-range strike in the 75th minute to seal the three points.
But it appears his manager was not as impressed as he made a statement critical of DeBruyne’s performance after the game.
Guardiola’s words after the game
"Amazing. The goal was amazing," Pep Guardiola said raving about Kevin DeBruyne’s goal but he wasn’t so impressed with the overall performance.
"He can be better, he is not at his best..." Guardiola remarked when asked about the performance of his captain.
On the overall game, Guardiola had this to say, "Today, the game was one of the toughest ones we can face.”
They [Brighton] propose the type of game we are not used to. We did not have men free. In general, I'm so satisfied with the points because it was a tricky game. Compliments to my players," Guardiola said.
Kevin DeBruyne’s comments
Kevin DeBruyne had this to say on his stunning strike, "I got the ball from Bernardo Silva, looked through the options, I was in space, shot and it went in perfectly.”
“Erling Haaland is there to score the goals and he is having a really good season. He has helped us win games," DeBruyne said on his high-scoring teammate.
