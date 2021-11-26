RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Guardiola buoyed by Sterling revival

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling Creator: Paul ELLIS
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling Creator: Paul ELLIS

Pep Guardiola has urged Raheem Sterling to maintain his recent revival after the Manchester City forward was the subject of fresh speculation about his future.

Recommended articles

England forward Sterling had struggled to break into the City team on a regular basis since the latter stages of last season.

That led to renewed talk recently the 26-year-old would consider a move away from the Premier League champions.

Sterling's former club Liverpool, as well as Barcelona and Arsenal, were all linked with the star.

But Sterling has scored in three of City's last four games, including the vital equaliser in Wednesday's Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Guardiola responded to the forward's renaissance by insisting it was only the first step as he looks to recapture the form that made him so feared in City's 2018-19 title-winning campaign.

"I'm so glad for him, he's helped us for sure. He will fight to be better and better," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"It is important for strikers and wingers to score and make assists. He was decisive in what we've done in recent years.

"Scoring goals can give confidence for these type of guys but he has to do better, be aggressive, go one against one, arrive in the final third. This is the first step for him to come back."

City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne remains unavailable for Sunday's Premier League clash against West Ham at the Etihad Stadium following his positive test for coronavirus last week.

De Bruyne, who has been vaccinated, remains in isolation and Guardiola revealed the Belgian has experienced symptoms.

"He's still tired, no taste -- the symptoms of Covid. Now he's done seven or eight days' isolation," Guardiola said.

"A few more days and we will give him a PCR test and if it's negative then he will be back."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Guardiola buoyed by Sterling revival

Guardiola buoyed by Sterling revival

'He should never wear Spurs' shirt again!' - O'Hara slams Dele Alli, others

'He should never wear Spurs' shirt again!' - O'Hara slams Dele Alli, others

Manchester United youngster Musa Aigbomian dumps Nigeria for Spain

Manchester United youngster Musa Aigbomian dumps Nigeria for Spain

Chelsea's Chilwell could return in six weeks after knee injury: Tuchel

Chelsea's Chilwell could return in six weeks after knee injury: Tuchel

FIBAWC Qualifiers: Nigeria's D'Tigers lose 79-71 to Cape Verde in group opener

FIBAWC Qualifiers: Nigeria's D'Tigers lose 79-71 to Cape Verde in group opener

Rangnick's expected arrival at Man Utd 'not good news' for rivals: Klopp

Rangnick's expected arrival at Man Utd 'not good news' for rivals: Klopp

Embattled Kenyan football chief re-arrested

Embattled Kenyan football chief re-arrested

PSG look to bounce back as French fans' behaviour under scrutiny

PSG look to bounce back as French fans' behaviour under scrutiny

Ex-Lokomotiv President accuses Rangnick of only caring about money ahead of United move

Ex-Lokomotiv President accuses Rangnick of only caring about money ahead of United move

Trending

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off curves in stylish outfit [Photos]

Francisca Ordega

Exclusive: Cameroon mentally tougher than Nigeria - N'Kono

Thomas Nkono believes Nigeria suffered for their relative lack of mental strength in epic Cameroon encounters

5 players who could benefit from Gernot Rohr's sacking

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr

Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant girlfriend shows off baby bump in stylish coat [Photos]

Georgina Rodriguez