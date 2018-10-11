Pulse.ng logo
Greek club coach Lucescu fined for 'Hitler' blast

Greek club coach Lucescu fined for 'Hitler' blast

PAOK Thessaloniki coach Razvan Lucescu was fined 28,000 euros on Thursday for likening a points deduction for his team to life in Hitler's Germany.

PAOK Thessaloniki coach Razvan Lucescu, pictured July 2013, has been fined for saying a Greek court decision to deduct points from his team for afn violence "happened only during Hitler's Germany" play

"I believe that in the history of sport, in the history of football, this happened only during Hitler's Germany. I never remember a similar situation," Lucescu, 49, was quoted as saying in an interview with www.fanatick.ro.

Lucescu had criticised a Greek court decision to deduct points from PAOK for fan violence last season which led the team to finish second behind AEK Athens in the Super League.

PAOK went on to win the Greek Cup last season, however, with a 2-0 victory against AEK.

