'See you later' - Grateful Carlos Quieroz bids 'farewell' to Egypt after World Cup failure

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Portuguese coach led the Pharaohs to the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this year.

Portuguese head coach Carlos Quieroz.
Portuguese head coach Carlos Quieroz.

Seven-time African champions Egypt and their manager Carlos Quieroz have gone their separate ways.

Pulse Sports Nigeria can confirm this after a statement from the Portuguese manager on his official social media account.

Carlos Quierozed the Pharaohs to the fiinal at the AFCON.
Carlos Quierozed the Pharaohs to the fiinal at the AFCON. Pulse Nigeria

The decision comes after the Pharaohs failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup slated for later this year in Qatar.

Egypt lost 3-1 on penalties to Senegal, who also defeated the Pharaohs in the final of the AFCON2021 on penalties in February to lift their first-ever AFCON title.

In his statement, the 69-year-old stated that it was an honour to have coached the African giants.

Carlos Quieroz
Carlos Quieroz Pulse Nigeria

"Every new beginning that starts with one painful farewell, means that our hearts are full of gratitude, respect, and friendship. Those are my feelings right now," Quieroz said in the statement.

"There are no goodbyes in football, just a simple kind and warm “see you later on the Game”. That also means you will always be in my heart, even if only God knows how and when we will meet again."

Egypt lost the final of the Africa Cup of Nations to Senegal earlier this year.
Egypt lost the final of the Africa Cup of Nations to Senegal earlier this year. AFP

"To be the National Team Coach of such a great passionate football Nation was a privilege and an honor. To receive your trust and confidence for renewing this commitment to the next future means a lot for me and it is a professional reward of recognition that will prevail in my heart forever. Thank you so much to EFA."

"To all football Egyptian community, I express my best wishes and belief that Egypt will be a successful football nation."

Carlos Quieroz celebrates after Egypt's victory against Morocco
Carlos Quieroz celebrates after Egypt's victory against Morocco AFP

"To all Egyptian people and its proud and visionary Leadership, my best wishes for greatness and a successful peaceful future."

The former Iran, Real Madrid, and Portugal boss was appointed as Egypt's manager in September 2021 as a replacement for Hossam El Badry.

