“I thought he did very well” - Bad news for Mendy as Kepa impresses Chelsea boss Graham Potter

The result is Chelsea’s first win since Graham Potter took charge in what was only his second game and first league game as Chelsea boss.

The English manager attributed the win partly to the goalkeeping display of Kepa Arizabalaga in the Chelsea goal.

Potter hails Kepa

Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been the main beneficiary of Edouard Mendy’s injury having now played three games in his absence.

AFP

Kepa’s latest display against Crystal Palace was his first Premier League appearance of the season and it appears he has impressed the manager.

“I thought he did really well. He made a couple of big saves but also, his distribution in terms of his decision-making was really strong,” Potter said about Kepa.

The Englishman continued to wax lyrical about his goalkeeper, “You need players to step up and perform and Kepa did that today. So I am really happy for him.”

Kepa’s performance against Crystal Palace

Kepa made just two saves and conceded a goal which doesn’t seem all that impressive but it was his activity with the ball that stood out.

AFP

The Spaniard finished the game with an 86% pass accuracy, completing 19/22 passes, ⅝ of which were long balls.