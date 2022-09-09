"I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club," said Potter. "I am very excited to partner with Chelsea's new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of."

"I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity and in particular Tony Bloom and all the players, staff, and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club." He added.

Potter is set to leave from Brighton with his team: Kyle MacAulay, a recruitment expert who has been with him since his Ostersunds days, first-team coach Bjorn Hamburg, assistant goalkeeper coach Ben Robert, and head coach Billy Reid.

The best and worst of Chelsea FC's transfer in the Summer Window

The best thing about Chelsea FC's transfer activity in the summer window was their signing of Kalidou Kalibouy. The French national is one of the most promising young talents in world football, and his arrival at Stamford Bridge will add a lot of quality to Chelsea's attacking options.

The worst thing about Chelsea FC's transfer activity in the summer window was their failure and delay in signing up key players like Jules Kounde and Raphinha, a mistake that could come back to bite them later in the season.

The Best Players in Chelsea FC's History

There are many great players who have donned the Chelsea FC shirt over the years. Here are some of the best:

Petr Cech: One of the best goalkeepers in Chelsea's history, Petr Cech was a key player during the club's most successful period. He helped the team win four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and the Champions League.

Frank Lampard: A true Chelsea legend, Frank Lampard is the club's all-time leading goalscorer. He is also one of only two players to have won three Premier League titles with the club.

Didier Drogba: A powerful and prolific striker, Didier Drogba was instrumental in Chelsea's success in recent years. He helped the team win four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and the Champions League.

John Terry: Another Chelsea legend, John Terry is the club's all-time leading appearance maker. He is a hugely popular figure at Stamford Bridge and is considered one of the best defenders in Premier League history.

5 Things You Didn't Know About Chelsea FC

1. The club was founded in 1905 and has been playing in the top flight of English football since 1984.

2. Chelsea has won five Premier League titles, seven FA Cups, five League Cups, and one UEFA Champions League title.

3. The club's home ground is Stamford Bridge, which has a capacity of 41,837.

4. Chelsea's primary rivals are Fulham, with whom they contest the West London derby, and Arsenal, with whom they contest the North London derby.

5. Chelsea FC is owned by Todd Bouhly.

Who are Chelsea FC's biggest rivals?

There is no one team that can be considered Chelsea FC's biggest rival, as the Blues have had many heated battles with several different clubs over the years. Some of Chelsea's most notable rivals include Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United.

Potter is known for his work with young players, and has been credited with helping develop the careers of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and Ryan Sessegnon.

