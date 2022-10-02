“It’s a fantastic strike” - Graham Potter gushes over Gallagher's match-winning wondergoal for Chelsea

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Conor Gallagher scored a stunning 90th-minute winner for Chelsea against Crystal Palace to earn all 3 points and the admiration of his manager

Potter hails Gallagher's sensational winning goal
Potter hails Gallagher's sensational winning goal

Chelsea came from behind to secure a hard-fought 2-1 win away at Crystal Palace thanks to a stunning goal by Conor Gallagher.

Recommended articles

The English midfielder only came off the bench in the 76th minute for Chelsea as they chased the winning goal which he scored 14 minutes later in rather spectacular fashion.

The heroic goal has earned him the plaudits of his manager Graham Potter who won his first game as Chelsea boss.

“I am delighted for Conor, delighted for the team, delighted for the substitutes that they could come on and have an impact.,” Potter said in his post-match interview.

Conor Gallagher scored the winner for Chelsea in their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
Conor Gallagher scored the winner for Chelsea in their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace Twitter

“That is what you want. You want players that are disappointed and frustrated because they want to play, of course, but that they show that in a good way and are ready to help when they come on the pitch, I thought we had a good response in that regard,” the Englishman continued.

Potter continued to wax lyrical about Gallagher, “The group has been really good from the start and I am delighted for Conor, it’s a fantastic strike.”

Graham Potter
Graham Potter pulse senegal

The 22-year-old opted to not celebrate against Crystal Palace where he had a successful loan spell last season and his current manager respected that decision.

“He has a lot of respect for Crystal Palace, you can see that from his reaction. But he’s a Chelsea player now and it was a great goal for us,” Potter said.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Recommended articles

We're paying for every slight error - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

"We're paying for every slight error" - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

“It’s a fantastic strike - Graham Potter gushes over Gallagher's match-winning wondergoal for Chelsea

“It’s a fantastic strike” - Graham Potter gushes over Gallagher's match-winning wondergoal for Chelsea

“I thought he did very well - Bad news for Mendy as Kepa impresses Chelsea boss Graham Potter

“I thought he did very well” - Bad news for Mendy as Kepa impresses Chelsea boss Graham Potter

'Out of this world' - Reactions as Messi and Mbappe lift PSG to win over Nice

'Out of this world' - Reactions as Messi and Mbappe lift PSG to win over Nice

Super Eagles defender Bassey denied clean sheet as Eagles hold Ajax at home

Super Eagles defender Bassey denied clean sheet as Eagles hold Ajax at home

Flamingos beat Galatasaray 3-1 in friendly

Flamingos beat Galatasaray 3-1 in friendly

Trending

Emmanuel Amuneke (IMAGO/Photosport)

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amuneke makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Could Beyonce be more popular than football's biggest stars?

'Who is Beyonce?' -Football fans on social media slam Twitter user after claiming that the popstar is famous than most footballers

Tyrell Malacia pays respects to Wizkid with new outfit

Manchester United star pays respects to Wizkid with new outfit [Photos]

Watch Super Eagles of Nigeria struggle to 2-2 draw against home-based Algeria side

Time and where to watch Super Eagles friendly against Algeria