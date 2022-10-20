"He's a big powerful boy" - Potter praises 18-year-old Chukwuemeka for impressive display against Brentford

Tunde Young
Sports  >  Football

Nigeria-eligible teenager Carney Chukwuemeka impressed for Chelsea in goalless draw against Brentford

Graham Potter hails Carney Chukwuemeka

Graham Potter maintained his unbeaten start to life as Chelsea manager with a draw against Brentford in the 11th round of Premier League action.

Both Brentford and Chelsea tried and failed to break the deadlock at the Brentford Community stadium and had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter had a lot to say about the game, especially about 18-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka who came off the bench in the second half and looked very good.

"He's a big powerful boy that can run and he can run away from people. I thought him and Christian did well... He's a young player but he's got exciting attributes we just need to help him reach his potential," said Potter.

Carney Chukwuemeka played well for Chelsea against Brentford

Carney Chukwuemeka was brought in off the bench in the 62nd minute to replace Mason Mount and the young English Nigerian caught the eye of his coach by impressing at the opportune moment.

Potter also gave an update on another Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher, "Conor felt ill, like he was going to be sick. You could probably see that in the first 15 mins, he wasn't quite himself. Hopefully, it's just a 24-hour thing."

Graham Potter

On the result, he had this to say: "We are always disappointed when we don’t win. A point is fair. They had chances, we were pushing at the end. A really tough game. We pushed and pushed, not easy in the schedule we have, I’m proud of the boys they gave everything."

Tunde Young

