"He's a big powerful boy" - Potter praises 18-year-old Chukwuemeka for impressive display against Brentford

Both Brentford and Chelsea tried and failed to break the deadlock at the Brentford Community stadium and had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter had a lot to say about the game, especially about 18-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka who came off the bench in the second half and looked very good.

Potter lauds Chukwuemeka, speaks on the result

"He's a big powerful boy that can run and he can run away from people. I thought him and Christian did well... He's a young player but he's got exciting attributes we just need to help him reach his potential," said Potter.

Carney Chukwuemeka was brought in off the bench in the 62nd minute to replace Mason Mount and the young English Nigerian caught the eye of his coach by impressing at the opportune moment.

Potter also gave an update on another Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher, "Conor felt ill, like he was going to be sick. You could probably see that in the first 15 mins, he wasn't quite himself. Hopefully, it's just a 24-hour thing."

