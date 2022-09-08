Graham Potter arrives at Chelsea with 5 of his personal backroom staff members

The 47-year-old joins Chelsea from another Premier League club, Brighton as the replacement for the recently-fired Thomas Tuchel.

However, it appears Graham Potter is a package deal as he left Brighton and arrived at Chelsea with five members of his backroom staff.

Graham Potter arrives at Chelsea with his own team

Just before he was confirmed as Chelsea manager, Graham Potter was seen driving into the Cobham training ground and alongside him was Kyle MacAulay, his right-hand man.

That was an indication of Potter's approach to the Chelsea job as he arrives with five members of his personal coaching staff from Brighton.

MacAulay is Potter’s right-hand man and recruitment analyst who has worked with him everywhere he’s coached, from Ostersunds to Swansea and more recently Brighton.

It was reported that Potter gave Chelsea the condition to let him come into the club with his own key personnel and staff.

The rest of the backroom staff include his assistant Billy Reid, first-team coaches Bjorn Hamberg and Bruno and goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts who have all left the club as confirmed by Brighton.

Potter's fantastic five

The five backroom staff members that arrived the club with Graham Potter will now be employees of Chelsea just as the manager himself.

Even though Chelsea already have people filling some of the roles, Potter's guys will still function just as they did in Brighton.

For example, Anthony Barry is the official assistant manager at Chelsea as he has been since 2020, he will now share that role with two of Potter's staff in Billy Reid and Bjorn Hamberg who are now officially assistant coaches at Chelsea as well.

Chelsea have been in the market for a new director of football and recruitment expert since the departure of Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech who held those roles in the previous administration.