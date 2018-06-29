Pulse.ng logo
Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Goran Bunjevcevic dies aged 45

Goran Bunjevcevic Former Tottenham Hotspur defender dies aged 45

After a long battle with Stroke Goran Bunjevcevic has been confirmed dead.

  • Published:
Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Goran Bunjevcevic was confirmed dead on Thursday, June 28 at the age of 45. play Former Tottenham defender is dead (The Sun)
Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Goran Bunjevcevic was confirmed dead on Thursday, June 28 at the age of 45.

Bunjevcevic was signed as a replacement for Sol Campbell when he departed for Arsenal and made a combined total of 300 appearances during his club career.

He made a name for himself in England playing for Tottenham and made a total of 51 appearances for the Spurs.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Bunjevcevic suffered a severe stroke in April 2018 which eventually led to his passing away.

He played for Yugoslavia and started his career as a professional footballer in Serbia before his move to England.

play Bunjevcevic had a fruitful career playing for several clubs across Europe (The independent)

 

He turned out for top teams such as  Graficar, BASK, Rad Belgrade, Red Star Belgrade, Tottenham and ADO Den Haag.

Some of the teams he played for paid their respects after his death with messages on their official Twitter account.

Tottenham who mourned the death of under 23 coach Ugo Ehiogu posted a message on their official Twitter account which said, "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former player Goran Bunjevcevic.

"The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time."

 

Red Star Belgrade also gave their condolences on the death of the Bunjevcevic.

A statement on their official Twitter account said, “With great sorrow, we have to inform you that former Crvena Zvezda captain Goran Bunjevcevic has passed away at the age of just 45. Words fail us. This is just too sad.”

 

His death comes after the Premier League mourned the passing away for former Aston Villa defender Jlloyd Samuel.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

