Gor Mahia 3 Lobi Stars 1 in CAF Champions League qualifier

Lobi Stars lose 3-1 away to Kenyan champions Gor Mahia in CAF Champions League qualifier

Lobi Stars now face a mountain to climb after a first leg defeat to Gor Mahia in Kenya.

  • Published:
Lobi Stars play Lobi Stars are through to the CAF Champions League qualifier next round (TosinSports)

Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions Lobi Stars of Markurdi lost 3-1 to Kenyan league champions side Gor Mahia in their 2019 CAF Champions League qualifiers played on Sunday, December 16.

Lobi stars beat Cameroon top flight side UMS de Loum 2-0 to progress to the next round of the qualification series on Wednesday, December 5.

Gor Mahia vs Lobi Stars

The first leg was played in Kenya with Lob Stars starting the game on the front foot against their hosts.

Lobi Stars play Lobi Stars will now face Kenyan side Gor Mahia in their next round of the CAF Champions League (Twitter/Lobi Stars)

However Jacques Tuyisenge put the hosts ahead as early as the seventh minute at the Kasarani International Stadium, Nairobi.

Gor Mahia who beat Malawian top side Nyasa Big Bullets to advance to the next round extended their lead through Samuel Onyango in the 21st minute.

Lobi Stars play

Lobi Stars

(TosinSports)

 

Before the break Lobi Stars scored through Samad Kadiri in the 29th minute as they aim to go to the break just one goal behind.

Onyango however scored his second of the game and the third for Gor Mahia in the 33rd minute.

Lobi Stars tried to fight their way back into the game in the second half, but were unable to break the opposition defence.

Lobi Stars play

Lobi Stars

(TosinSports)

 

Their defeat comes after Enugu Rangers held USM Abbes of Algeria to a draw in their CAF Confederation Cup game.

The second leg will be held Nigeria on Sunday, December 23 with the winners advancing to the group stage of the competition.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

