Lobi Stars lose 3-1 away to Kenyan champions Gor Mahia in CAF Champions League qualifier

Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions Lobi Stars of Markurdi lost 3-1 to Kenyan league champions side Gor Mahia in their 2019 CAF Champions League qualifiers played on Sunday, December 16.

Lobi stars beat Cameroon top flight side UMS de Loum 2-0 to progress to the next round of the qualification series on Wednesday, December 5.

Gor Mahia vs Lobi Stars

The first leg was played in Kenya with Lob Stars starting the game on the front foot against their hosts.

However Jacques Tuyisenge put the hosts ahead as early as the seventh minute at the Kasarani International Stadium, Nairobi.

Gor Mahia who beat Malawian top side Nyasa Big Bullets to advance to the next round extended their lead through Samuel Onyango in the 21st minute.

Before the break Lobi Stars scored through Samad Kadiri in the 29th minute as they aim to go to the break just one goal behind.

Onyango however scored his second of the game and the third for Gor Mahia in the 33rd minute.

Lobi Stars tried to fight their way back into the game in the second half, but were unable to break the opposition defence.

Their defeat comes after Enugu Rangers held USM Abbes of Algeria to a draw in their CAF Confederation Cup game.

The second leg will be held Nigeria on Sunday, December 23 with the winners advancing to the group stage of the competition.