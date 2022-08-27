U-17 WWC

Goodnews for Flamingoes as FIFA lifts suspension on hosts of U-17 Women World Cup

Jidechi Chidiezie
FIFA had banned India earlier in August due to “undue influence from third parties”.

FIFA has now lifted the suspension it earlier imposed on the India Football Association dhe to an “undue influence from third parties".

India were due to host the 7th edition of the U-17 Women's World Cup slated to take place from Tuesday, October 11 to Sunday, October 30.

However, on 16 August 2022, India were stripped of their hosting rights for 2022 as the nation’s Football Federation was suspended by FIFA.

With the suspension now lifted, it means the U-17 Women's World Cup, will take place as planned, with participating nations such as Nigeria, heading to the Asian nation in October.

India's highest court had disbanded the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in May and appointed a three-member committee to govern the sport. But FIFA members must be free from legal and political interference.

Football's word governing body said in a statement: "The decision [to lift the ban] was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the Committee of Administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated.

"FIFA and the AFC [Asian Football Confederation] will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising its elections in a timely manner."

Nigeria will be one of 16 participating teams at the seventh edition of the age-grade competition, including hosts India and defending champions Spain.

This year's competition will be the first since 2018, as the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fellow African nations Morocco and Tanzania will be debuting at the competition, while the Flamingoes will look to go past the quarterfinals for the first time ever, having reached that stage in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

