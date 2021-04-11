Nigerian strikers delivered goals in league games across Europe on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

From Italy to Belgium and England, Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu and Kelechi Iheanacho were on the scoresheet for their respective sides.

Onuachu kicked off the goals on Sunday with his strike in Genk’s 4-home win STVV in the Belgian Pro League.

He scored in the 53rd minute to round up the scoring for his side’s big win. The big man now has 27 league goals in 32 games; insane number.

In Italy

Osimhen is gradually getting into form for Napoli and was on the scoresheet in their 2-0 away win at Sampdoria.

It was a typical Osimhen goal, making a run to get on a pass in the box before finishing past the goalkeeper in the near post.

It’s the kind of balls Osimhen thrives on, and it’s been confusing why Napoli forward players have not tried to get him on those positions as much as many times they could.

Hopefully, this is just the start of better passes.

In England

Iheanacho continued with his impressive form with a brace in Leicester City’s 3-2 away loss at West Ham in a crucial top-four game.

Leicester City were 3-0 down as early as the 50th minute, but two late goals from Iheanacho brought them back in the game.

The first was in the 70th minute with a brilliant turn and finish inside the area to beat the West Ham goalkeeper.

He was at the right place at the right time to get his foot on a cross for his second of the game in added time.

Iheanacho had a good game, and Leicester City would have gotten something from that game if Jamie Vardy was as sharp and involved as him.

With the brace on Sunday, he has 14 goals in all competition, equalling his best tally in a season’s campaign. With more games to go this season, the Nigerian is expected to have his highest-scoring campaign.

Iheanacho’s teammate and compatriot Wilfred Ndidi also played in the game and was on for 90 minutes. He wasn’t excellent, although he finished the game strongly.

In Scotland

It was just the strikers, also on Sunday, Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo opened the scoring as Rangers beat Hibernian 2-0 in the Premiership.

In Spain

Samuel Chukwueze came on from the bench but could not stop Villarreal from losing 2-1 at home to Osasuna.

He was decent when he came on and caused lots of problems for the opposition defence.