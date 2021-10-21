Good job Falcons: Finish the work in Ghana

This victory is just for the first leg and the second leg is more difficult. Having started on a good note, there is no room for complacency. The team slowed down the pace in the second half and gave Mercy Tagoe's girls the space to threaten their defense and they will have Chiamaka Nnadozie to thank for her spectacular saves.

The rivalry between both countries is stiff and the Black Queens would want to unleash whatever they have left in their arsenal on the team.

Randy Waldrum will have to find a way to make his midfield productive and to find the right connection in attack. The team could not maintain their high pressing game in the second half and that is a cause for worry.

Although they did not have their fans cheer them during the game, their fans hope that the team will finish the good work they have started and qualify for the next round of the qualifiers.

Randy Waldrum and his assistants should devise a practical means to stop the attacking forays of the Black Queens. Asisat Oshoala will have to raise her game and that could be the game where she will end her goal drought for the Super Falcons.

The Black Queens of Ghana are in a difficult situation now as they will have to score three goals or at least two in order to stand a chance of making it to the next round of the qualifiers. This two-goal lead should not deceive the Falcons and they should set their eyes on the goal: Morroco 2022.

---

Bethel Kalu is a passionate sports writer whose love for writing began as a young boy. He has been writing sports for 7 years has over 500 articles written by him.

---