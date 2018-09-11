news

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will face Niger Republic in the ongoing WAFU Zone B, African Cup of Nations (AFCON) U-17 qualification tournament.

The team led by Manu Garba qualified for the semifinal top of their group after a 5-1 thrashing of Cote D’ Ivoire in the second game .

The last result in the group saw Cote D’ Ivoire beat Burkina Faso 3-0 to book their spot in the next round.

The result between the other two opponents meant that the Golden Eaglets progressed to the semifinal as group winners despite losing 3-2 to Burkina Faso in their opener .

The result also meant that Cote’D Ivoire finished as group runners-up to Nigeria while Burkina Faso crashed out in the opening round.

AS group winners the Golden Eaglets will face off with host Niger who finished second in the other group.

While Cote d’ Ivoire who finished runners-up will play Ghana who were the other group winners.

The game between Ghana and Cote d’ Ivoire on Wednesday, while the other semifinal between the Golden Eaglets and Niger will take place Thursday, September 11 with the winners set to face off in the final.

The winners of the WAFU Zone B will represent the zone at the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to hold in Tanzania.