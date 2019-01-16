Nigeria’s U-17 men’s football team Golden Eaglets, will play in a Turkish invitational tournament as they continue preparation ahead of 2019 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Golden Eaglets won the West Africa Cup of Nations (WAFU) Zone B Championship to qualify for the 2019 AFCON scheduled to hold in Tanzania.

The Turkish invitational tournament is another preparatory step for the Golden Eaglets to fine-tune plans for the U-17 AFCON.

The Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the Golden Eaglets participation at the Turkish tournament.

In a report by the NFF, head coach of the Golden Eaglets Manu Garba stated the importance the competition and that his team aims to replicate the achievements of his previous team which won the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

He said, “We will prepare very well to conquer from our group in Tanzania, in order to qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup finals coming up in Peru.”

The tournament according to the NFF will hold in Turkey from Friday, March 1 till to Sunday, March 10.

The competition which is a preparation step for the continental tournament will feature teams from all around the world.

The Golden Eaglets are drawn alongside hosts Tanzania, Uganda, Angola in group A of 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 2019 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations is scheduled to hold from Sunday, April 14 till Sunday, April 28, 2019.