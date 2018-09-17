news

Nigeria’s victorious Golden Eaglets are due back in the country on Tuesday, September 18 after two players of the team scooped the highest individual awards.

The Golden Eaglets beat the Black Starlets on Ghana 3-1 on penalties in the final of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers.

The result means that Nigeria will compete with seven other countries at the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to hold in Tanzania.

The top four teams at the tournament will progress to represent the continent at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup later in Peru later in the year .

The Golden Eaglets have been promised their bonuses as well as two million Naira from Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Committee member Ahmed Fresh.

Two Golden Eaglets stars stood out from the regional tournament hosted in the Niger Republic.

Captain Samson Tijani was awarded the Most Valuable Player for his performance throughout the competition.

Tijani played as a defensive midfielder as rarely put a foot wrong and also showed leadership qualities to inspire his team to victory.

Striker Kunle Olusegun was given the award of the tournament top scorer with four goals.