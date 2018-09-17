Pulse.ng logo
Golden Eaglets beat Ghana qualify for Tanzania 2019 U-17 AFCON

2019 U-17 AFCON Golden Eaglets due back in Nigeria after scooping individual honours

Samson Tijani and Olakunle Olusegun won the two individual awards at the 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifiers.

  • Published:
Kunle Olusegun play Olakunle Olusegun was the top scorer at the 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifiers (NFF)

Nigeria’s victorious Golden Eaglets are due back in the country on Tuesday, September 18 after two players of the team scooped the highest individual awards.

The Golden Eaglets beat the Black Starlets on Ghana 3-1 on penalties in the final of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers.

Golden Eaglets play The Golden Eaglets beat Ghana on penalties to qualify for the 2019 AFCON (NFF)

The result means that Nigeria will compete with seven other countries at the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to hold in Tanzania.

The top four teams at the tournament will progress to represent the continent at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup later in Peru later in the year.

The Golden Eaglets have been promised their bonuses as well as two million Naira from Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Committee member Ahmed Fresh.

Golden Eaglets play The Golden Eaglets will face seven other African countries at the 2019 AFCON (NFF)

 

Two Golden Eaglets stars stood out from the regional tournament hosted in the Niger Republic.

Captain Samson Tijani was awarded the Most Valuable Player for his performance throughout the competition.

Tijani played as a defensive midfielder as rarely put a foot wrong and also showed leadership qualities to inspire his team to victory.

Samson Tijani play Captain Samson Tijani was awarded the MVP of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers (NFF)

 

Striker Kunle Olusegun was given the award of the tournament top scorer with four goals.

Upon their arrival, the Golden Eaglets will begin preparation for the AFCON with NFF president Amaju Pinnick promising a trip to Qatar or Jordan.

Former winger, Emmanuel Amuneke  speaks on his plans for the Flying Eagles
Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

