The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria continued their unbeaten start to the FIFA U17 World Cup with a 4-2 win over Hungary in Group B opener of the 2019 edition.

Nigeria had to do it the hard way after going behind in the fourth minute when a David Laslo cross found Gyorgy Komaromi unmarked at the far post and the forward tapped in to give Hungary the lead.

Hungary took the lead twice as they took advantage of Nigeria's suspicious defence (Getty Images) Getty Images

The Golden Eaglets responded brilliantly to Hungary’s goal and sprung into action and took control of the game.

In the 20th minute, they got a chance for an equaliser after Wisdom Ubani was fouled inside the box.

Captain of the side Samson Tijani stepped up to slot the ball into the net for Nigeria’s equaliser.

Despite their brilliance going forward, the Golden Eaglets’ defence still looked suspicious and the Hungarian took advantage again in the 28th minute.

David Laslo split the defence with a fantastic pass to a meet the charging run of Samuel Major who scored to put Hungary in the lead again.

The Golden Eaglets took control again but the Hungarian defence held firm to keep their lead into halftime.

In the second half, they got more of the goal but struggled to find a way past the Hungarian defence.

Garba brought in Akinkunmi Amoo and Ibraheem Jabaar in the 58th and 75th minutes respectively and the substitutions made an instant impact.

It was Jabaar who got his head on a cross from Ibrahim Said for Golden Eaglets equaliser in the 79th minute.

Two minutes later, Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi put Nigeria in the lead for the first time in the game with another header.

The Golden Eaglets had a strong finish to the game to take all three points. (Getty Images) Getty Images

Captain Tijani sealed Nigeria’s win with a well-taken freekick five minutes from time.

Nigeria now top Group B with the win and will face Ecuador who beat Australia 2-1 in the other group game on Tuesday, October 29.