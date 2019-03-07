Nigeria’s U-17 mens football team Golden Eaglets beat their counterparts from Montenegro 4-2 in their second group game of the ongoing UEFA Assist International Tourney held in Turkey.

The Golden Eaglets returned to winning ways on Thursday, March 7 after they suffered a 2-0 loss to their Senegalese counterparts in the opening game of the competition played earlier in the week.

The Golden Eaglets are taking part in the Turkish Invitational tournament in a bid to step up their preparation for the upcoming 2019 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.

Coach Manu Garba and the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are already making plans for a successful competition in Tanzania.

The Golden Eaglets were victorious at the WAFU Zone B tournament held in 2018 which served as a qualifier for the 2019 AFCON.

The Golden Eaglets are in group C of the UEFA Assist International Tourney along with Angola, Senegal and Montenegro.

The Golden Eaglets had to rely on their star player Olusegun Olukunle who scored a hat trick The other goal for the Golden Eaglets was scored by Akinsola Jimoh as they wrapped up a comfortable victory.

They will face Senegal in their final game of the competition and a win will guarantee a place in the knockout stage of the competition.

The Golden Eaglets are drawn against hosts Tanzania, Uganda, Angola in group A of 2019 U-17 AFCON which is scheduled to hold from Sunday, April 14 till Sunday, April 28 2019.