'GOAT'- Spartak Moscow hail ex-Super Eagles star Victor Moses for his wonder goal

Joba Ogunwale
Spartak were heading for a defeat on Saturday, but they managed to salvage a point, courtesy of a wonder strike.

Former Super Eagles star Victor Moses has received praises from his club Spartak Moscow following his brilliant performance in their Russian Premier League clash against Akhmat Grozny.

Moses came on in the second half to help Spartak salvage a point against Akhmat in their opening league game on Saturday.

The Gladiators were staring at defeat after Artem Timofeev put the home side in the fourth minute of added time in the first half. However, with 12 minutes left on the clock, Spartak manager Leonid Fedun brought on Moses for Anton Zinkovskiy. The decision proved to be the right one, as Moses scored one of the goals of the season to seal a point for the away side.

The Nigerian international restored parity for Spartak after firing an incredible left-footed volley from outside the box. It was a goal that came out of nothing and earned Moses praises from the club.

Spartak took to their official Twitter account to share the video of Moses' goal with the caption: 'Still can't believe my eyes...

Victor Moses. Baller. GOAT.

In another video posted earlier, Spartak tweeted: Moses doing GOAT things as usual. What. A. Goal.

The strike was Moses' first goal of the season. The ex-Chelsea man will hope to better his last season's league tally of two goals. With 29 games to go, Moses has put himself in a good position. The ex-Super Eagles winger has two years left on his contract at the club.

