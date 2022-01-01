Johnson identifies Liverpool replacement for AFCON-bound Salah, Mane

Salah, Mane and Naby Keita are expected to depart for Cameroon after Sunday's clash with Chelsea with the 2021 AFCON slated to commence on January 9. The forwards' departure will be a huge blow to the Reds as they form two-thirds of Jurgen Klopp's forward three.

Raphinha could replace AFCON-bound Salah, Mane

However, Johnson has urged Liverpool to move for Raphinha as an attacking cover in January, describing the Brazilian as 'intelligent and good on the ball', whilst likening him to Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez.

pulse senegal

"Liverpool will be looking to buy someone, not just for the two games [Salah and Mane will miss], but even for next season. I like Raphinha, who they’ve been linked with. He’s a good player, he’s very intelligent, he’s good on the ball," Johnson told BoyleSports football.

Struggling Leeds United could sell Raphinha

The ex-England international also believes that Raphinha will be a realistic January target for the Reds, as the Brazilian will be willing to jump ship from Leeds United with Marcelo Bielsa's side struggling both on and off the field this season.

Johnson explained: "He’s got a bit of Riyad Mahrez about him, the way he glides around. He could be a good impact player for them. He’s a realistic target. No disrespect to Leeds, but the player is going to want to go to a top team.

"Leeds are struggling and could want to take the money. There are other players out there, but sometimes it’s too difficult to get them out of their clubs. With Raphinha, it’s a real, serious opportunity."

Raphinha better than Minamino, Origi

Johnson believes Raphinha would represent a significant upgrade on the options available to Liverpool at the moment which includes Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi. The former Liverpool defender stated that Minamino and Origi are best as impact substitutes but would struggle playing the full 90 minutes.

POOL

"No disrespect to Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi, they’re not Mane and Salah. They’re good impact players, certainly Origi, whenever he’s come off the bench he’s always been ready and he usually scores. But to start and play for 90 minutes, I don’t think he’s at their level, but there are not many players who are," Johnson concluded.