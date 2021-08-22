Gladbach injury woes mount as Lainer suffers broken leg

"There are days when you would rather have stayed at home," moaned Gladbach sports director Max Eberl as French forwards Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea were also injured in Saturday's away defeat.

On Sunday, Gladbach confirmed left-back Lainer had broken his leg and will be out for an "indefinite period".

The Austrian international was injured in a tackle by Leverkusen's new signing Mitchel Bakker in the area just before the break with Gladbach 2-0 down.

To add insult to injury, Gladbach captain Lars Stindl had the resulting penalty attempt saved.

Thuram and Plea could also be out long-term as the club await their diagnoses.

Thuram was helped off after only 20 minutes amid fears he has torn a knee ligament and is "out until further notice", the club confirmed.

Plea twisted his leg and was replaced after the break.

Algeria defender Ramy Bensebaini, who replaced Lainer, also suffered an ankle injury, but finished the match.

Germany centre-back Matthias Ginter was helped off in the second half after complaining of feeling dizzy.

Little went right for Gladbach at Leverkusen, who took an early lead after a blunder by visiting goalkeeper Yann Sommer resulted in an own goal.

When Bakker hit the post with less than three minutes played, the ball rebounded and struck Sommer before rolling into the goal.

Sommer had been outstanding in Gladbach's 1-1 draw with defending champions Bayern Munich on the opening game of the new season, but struggled on Saturday.

Czech striker Patrik Schick doubled Leverkusen's lead with only eight minutes played.