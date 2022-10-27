TRANSFERS

Giuntoli reveals Napoli's decision on selling Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia, buying Ronaldo

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen celebrates with Napoli teammate and Georgia international Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli have rebuffed transfer speculation that the club could let go of red-hot Victor Osimhen and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia as well as bring in unsettled Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Serie A league leaders who have already qualified for the Champions League Round of 16, on Wednesday, solidified their claim at the top of their group by defeating Rangers 3-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Both Osimhen who have scored five goals (in nine games) in all competitions for the Napoliteans and Kvaratskhelia who have made 15 goal contributions in as many games, were unused substitutes against Rangers.

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli
Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli FOTOMOSCA

Speaking on Wednesday, Giuntoli shrugged off the speculations surrounding both players, adding that 'there are no problems in the squad that need to be repaired.’

“The President is very happy, but also keeping our feet on the ground so we are always trying to do even better in every moment,” Giuntoli told DAZN.

“We are very concentrated on the present and trying to discover where the limit is. Football is a sport about balance, so we need to keep calm and not take flights of fancy.”

“There’s a long way until the transfer window opens, but there is absolutely nothing in it. We are very happy and we want to keep doing well. Is Kvaratskhelia off the market? Absolutely, he is not for sale.”

Victor Osimhen (L) have so far scored five goals in nine games in all competitions for the Napoli this season, and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (R) have made 15-goal contributions in 15 games.
Victor Osimhen (L) have so far scored five goals in nine games in all competitions for the Napoli this season, and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (R) have made 15-goal contributions in 15 games. Getty Images

“I repeat, we are not thinking about the transfer market right now. We try to grow day by day and see what we can achieve," Giuntoli replied when asked about the reported Premier League interest in Osimhen.

“Our transfer strategy is always done with the head and not the heart, both for incoming and outgoing players. I think we have always managed to form a competitive squad and we are doing well this season too.”

Also, Giuntoli further addressed rumours that Napoli are still interested in bringing the ex-Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo back to Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to make an impact in Manchester United season so far, and has well struggled for playing minutes
Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to make an impact in Manchester United season so far, and has well struggled for playing minutes AFP

“I might be repetitive, but we really are not thinking about the transfer market right now. And even if I did have to talk about it, I would say we need nothing, because there are no problems in the squad that need to be repaired.

“Things are going so well that we would not make a single move.”

Ronaldo's 18-month stay with Juventus came to an end in 2021 when he completed a return to his former Premier League side Manchester United.

