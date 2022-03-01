Gisdol quits Lokomotiv Moscow over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Markus Gisdol quit as coach of Russian football side Lokomotiv Moscow saying he could not justify carrying on due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Markus Gisdol quit as coach of Russian football side Lokomotiv Moscow saying he could not justify carrying on due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine Creator: Ozan KOSE
Markus Gisdol quit as coach of Russian football side Lokomotiv Moscow saying he could not justify carrying on due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine Creator: Ozan KOSE

German football coach Markus Gisdol said Tuesday that he quit as head coach of Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow in protest over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Recommended articles

"Being a football coach is the best job in the world, but I can't pursue my vocation in a country whose leader is responsible for a war of aggression in the middle of Europe," Gisdol told German daily Bild.

"That's not in line with my values."

The 52-year-old took over im Moscow last October, but quit because "I can't stand on the training ground in Moscow and a few kilometres away orders are given that bring great suffering to an entire nation.

"This is my personal decision and I am absolutely convinced of that."

However, in a statement on the club's website, Lokomotiv Moscow said Gisdol was "dismissed" with former Germany defender Marvin Compper replacing him as caretaker coach.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

More from category

  • Russian Football Federation and Adidas

    Adidas suspends 14-year sponsorship of Russian Football Federation over Ukraine invasion

  • Dusan Vlahovic has scored four times in six games for Juve since leaving Fiorentina Creator: Alberto PIZZOLI

    Fiorentina ask fans to avoid racist chants ahead of Vlahovic return

  • Manchester United are searching for a new permanent manager Creator: OLI SCARFF

    Man Utd say 'thorough process' under way to find new manager

Recommended articles

Adidas suspends 14-year sponsorship of Russian Football Federation over Ukraine invasion

Adidas suspends 14-year sponsorship of Russian Football Federation over Ukraine invasion

Fiorentina ask fans to avoid racist chants ahead of Vlahovic return

Fiorentina ask fans to avoid racist chants ahead of Vlahovic return

Man Utd say 'thorough process' under way to find new manager

Man Utd say 'thorough process' under way to find new manager

Gisdol quits Lokomotiv Moscow over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Gisdol quits Lokomotiv Moscow over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

'No Fuel for a whole Giant of Africa' - Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu BLASTS Buhari administration for Fuel Scarcity

'No Fuel for a whole Giant of Africa' - Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu BLASTS Buhari administration for Fuel Scarcity

Leeds United new manager Marsch declares war on PL clubs

Leeds United new manager Marsch declares war on PL clubs

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
OPINION

Eto’o is wrong: Okocha does not deserve to be in the same sentence as Ronaldinho

Eto'o: Okocha v Ronaldinho