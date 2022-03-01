Gisdol quits Lokomotiv Moscow over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

"Being a football coach is the best job in the world, but I can't pursue my vocation in a country whose leader is responsible for a war of aggression in the middle of Europe," Gisdol told German daily Bild.

"That's not in line with my values."

The 52-year-old took over im Moscow last October, but quit because "I can't stand on the training ground in Moscow and a few kilometres away orders are given that bring great suffering to an entire nation.

"This is my personal decision and I am absolutely convinced of that."