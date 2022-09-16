In Greece, I was Nigerian. In Nigeria, I was Greek' - Giannis Antetokounmpo reconciles his roots in short film by WhatsApp titled Naija Odyssey

The 12-minute short film is about Antetokounmpo reconciling his roots in Nigeria and birthplace in Greece.

The movie is a collaboration between Antetokounmpo and the instant messaging application for smartphones WhatsApp Messenger.

Naija Odyssey will be WhatsApp's first-ever film project as the trailer was released on their official social media platforms.

Giannis explains his mindset as a Nigerian immigrant raised in Greece. The new film comes after Giannis and his brothers represented Greece at the EuroBasket.

Giannis won the NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. He is a two-time NBA MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and Finals MVP.

The 27-year-old collaborated with WhatsApp for the hoodie he wore to the 2022 NBA All-Star game in Cleveland with his name in Yoruba, “Adetokunbo,” at the back and the Nigerian calling code +234 in front.

In the trailer Giannis said, “In Greece, my teachers told stories of travelers battling the sea, fighting to find their way home to find themselves. I was on that same journey.

"In Greece, I was Nigerian. In Nigeria, I was Greek, I was living in the middle between two countries, two identities. Who am I? There were times when even I didn't know that."

This is the second film by Giannis this year after his biopic titled rise released by Disney.