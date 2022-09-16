NBA

In Greece, I was Nigerian. In Nigeria, I was Greek' - Giannis Antetokounmpo reconciles his roots in short film by WhatsApp titled Naija Odyssey

Tosin Abayomi
Sports

'The Greek Freak. That’s not me' - Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo and WhatsApp team up to reconcile his Nigerian roots in a short film titled Naija Odyssey.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and WhatsApp team up for Naija Odyssey short film

Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo is set to release a short film titled Naija Odyssey.

The 12-minute short film is about Antetokounmpo reconciling his roots in Nigeria and birthplace in Greece.

The movie is a collaboration between Antetokounmpo and the instant messaging application for smartphones WhatsApp Messenger.

Naija Odyssey will be WhatsApp's first-ever film project as the trailer was released on their official social media platforms.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Hoodie at the NBA All Star Game Twitter

Giannis explains his mindset as a Nigerian immigrant raised in Greece. The new film comes after Giannis and his brothers represented Greece at the EuroBasket.

Giannis won the NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. He is a two-time NBA MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and Finals MVP.

Giannis makes the world know is Nigerian
Giannis makes the world know is Nigerian Pulse Nigeria

The 27-year-old collaborated with WhatsApp for the hoodie he wore to the 2022 NBA All-Star game in Cleveland with his name in Yoruba, “Adetokunbo,” at the back and the Nigerian calling code +234 in front.

In the trailer Giannis said, “In Greece, my teachers told stories of travelers battling the sea, fighting to find their way home to find themselves. I was on that same journey.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and WhatsApp team up for Naija Odyssey short film Pulse Nigeria

"In Greece, I was Nigerian. In Nigeria, I was Greek, I was living in the middle between two countries, two identities. Who am I? There were times when even I didn't know that."

This is the second film by Giannis this year after his biopic titled rise released by Disney.

Giannis explains his life story in Naija Odyssey set to be released on Prime Video on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

