'Ghost' busted as Kenya fire coach after World Cup qualifying woe

The 53-year-old was named coach of the Harambee Stars for a fifth time last October following the surprise sacking of Francis Kimanzi.

Under his stewardship, Kenya registered two draws against Uganda and Rwanda during the World Cup qualifiers and have little hope of being among the 10 group winners after the sixth and final round of mini-league matches in November.

A statement from the Kenyan federation said the organisation and Mulee had "reached a decision to part ways by mutual consent, effective immediately".