Abrakow was released by Elmina Sharks three years ago by Elmina Sharks, but he has since failed to get a new club since that time.

The former Elmina Sharks and Karela United’s defender took to his Facebook account to announce his premature retirement from football.

He posted on his Facebook timeline “Difficult decision but let me use this to thank you all for your support giving me on the field, now I have to make it official that I have quite football at age 24.

Big sorry to my fans and the football fraternity God time is the best”.

Abrakow despite being young has been much of a journeyman in his career. Before calling it a quit, he got the chance to represent the likes of Unicorn FC, Tarkwa United, Sekondi Eleven Wise and Karela United.