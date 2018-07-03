Pulse.ng logo
Ghanaian midfielder rated as the greatest of all-time in the US.

Ropapa Mensah has been drawn in the same bracket as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

  Published: , Refreshed:
play Ghanaian midfielder considered as the greatest of all-time in the US.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Ghana Premier League midfielder Ropapa Mensah has been tagged the greatest of all time in a picture of Nashville Town supporter.

The Ghanaian midfielder who established himself in the Ghana Premier League as a freekick specialist is making inroads in the US.

He is emerging as a cult hero for Nashville Town in just a season with the side.

There has been a recent debate in world football as to who is the ‘Greatest Footballer of All-timeL’ (GOAT) among the fans of Lionel Messi and Cristiano-the duo who share ten Ballon d’Or between them.

And a young fan of Nashville Town has put Ropapa Mensah on the same level as Lionel Messi and Cristiano in a picture that is making round on social media.

