A report by Italian portal Oglio Po has indicated that Harrison passed away on Monday after being hospitalised for 10 days at the Oglio Po Hospital in Vicomoscano, a town in the northern Italian region of Lombardy.

Italy’s Oglio Po News reported that the Ghanaian played for some amateur teams, including Maffei, where he led the attack.

Aside from being a footballer, the news portal reported that he also operated a forklift at a local factory, EmiliaNa Parati.

“Emmanuel worked at the Emiliana Parati in Vicomoscano and had made himself well-liked by everyone, colleagues in the factory, and dressing room companions.”

“His physique, as well as his undoubted skills of a striker, helped him,” the report said.

Harrison had plans of moving to London in the United Kingdom where his wife and three children live, but had been constrained by paperwork.

Harrison is the third Ghanaian in Italy, and the fifth Ghanaian abroad to have died from the disease.

But later reports suggested that Harrison did not die of Coronavirus infection.