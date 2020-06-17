Adom Ibrahim, who plays as a striker, passed after he got drowned while swimming in a pool and was found unconscious.

He joined the Danish side Hobro IK from Accra Sporting Club, which is a Ghanaian third-tier side.

Accra Sporting Club President Fiifi Parker Hanson is quoted by Mohammed Hafiz in a post shared on his Facebook timeline.

"I still can’t believe this, it’s just like I did not read the text well. I’m still confused and shocked. An uprising enterprise striker just left without a word," Hanson wrote.

"First and foremost, Adom was somebody who could light up a room with his sense of humour, warmth and personality. He is excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better upfront when he is on the pitch.

"The loss of Adom will be painfully felt by our club, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Adom and your memory will eternally stay with us."