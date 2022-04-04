QATAR 2022

Black Stars defender confident about facing Cristiano Ronaldo at World Cup

Niyi Iyanda
Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah is excited to play against Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gideon mensah is looking forward to playing against Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Black Stars of Ghana and Bordeaux fullback Gideon Mensah has revealed his excitement ahead of his possible face off against legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. The Black Stars are in Group H alongside Ronaldo's Portugal, old foes Uruguay and South Korea.

The 23-year-old defender played a crucial role in the Black Stars qualifying for Qatar 2022, playing both legs of Ghana's playoff victory against the Super Eagles.

Mensah is looking forward to meeting Ronaldo later this year after a memorable encounter with Paris Saint Germain forward Lionel Messi.

“When I played against Messi it was difficult because he is something else. He gave me pain in my waist after one turn in Paris, but I am waiting to see what Ronaldo will try and do to me." Mensah said.

Even though Messi gave him an unforgettable experience, Mensah is confident that he will not only keep up with Ronaldo, but contain the 37 year old striker.

“Facing Ronaldo is something I look forward to. I have the chance to meet him in the World Cup, which is the highest stage, and I know I will have to do my thing and defend against him.

“Maybe it could be what I will do to Ronaldo instead, I will make sure I make him run.” The defender confidently claimed in his interview.

The Black Stars will take on Portugal in their opening game of the World Cup at Doha’s Stadium 974 on December 24.

