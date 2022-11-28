QATAR 2022

Better than Neymar? - Reactions as Kudus brace lifts Ghana past South Korea

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Kudus follows the footsteps of Ahmed Musa, silences Nigerian haters as Ghana beat South Korea.

Ghana recorded a 3-2 victory against South Korea in a matchday two Group H 2022 FIFA World Cup fixture played on Monday, November 28, 2022.

The Black Stars of Ghana suffered a 3-2 loss to a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal in their group opener and were fighting for their continuation in Qatar against South Korea.

It was a bright start for the Black Stars of Ghana as Mohammed Salisu scored in the 21st minute.

In the 34th minute, Mohammed Kudus converted a ball through to him by Jordan Ayew for Ghana's second.

The Black Stars took a comfortable two-goal cushion to the break. South Korea would respond in the second half, Cho Gue-sung pulled one back in the 58th minute assisted by Lee Kang-in.

Three minutes later South Korea were level as Gue-sung scored his second assisted by Kim Jin-su.

With the score at 2-2, both teams pressed in search of a winner, and in the 68th minute against the run of play, Ghana went back in front as Qudus converted a cross by Inaki Williams for his second of the game.

Pulse Nigeria

Ghana held on to their lead to record a much-needed three points and give their World Cup hopes a massive boost.

After a massive win for Ghana, Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus rose to the top of the trends.

Kudus follows the footsteps of Super Eagles of Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa as he becomes the second youngest African player to score two goals in a FIFA World Cup match.

Already a rising star with Ajax, Kudus finally showed what he is capable of on the world stage.

Pulse Nigeria

Before the start of the tournament, there was a quote that went viral where Kudus revealed he is better than Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr.

Kudus was clowned by certain sections of football lovers for his comments on social media although he debunked them through a statement on his official Twitter account.

With two goals and one assist at the World Cup, Ghanaian fans are very much bullish about the talent of Kudus compared to the big stars expected to shine in Qatar.

See reactions below

Following the victory, Kudus will aim to continue his good form in front of goal when Ghana takes on Uruguay in the final group game scheduled for Friday, December 2, 2022.

