This season, she has scored 8 goals for Barcelona and has one assist. Unfortunately, she has not been able to replicate that form for the Super Falcons and this is getting fans worried and she too might be worried.

This game against the Black Queens of Ghana is a must win game for the Falcons, hence Oshoala should rise to the occasion as expected.

Randy Waldrum should be able to find a solution to Oshoala's goal drought in the team. Although she has not scored in the past six games, she has had chances to score but could not find the net. In the game against Mali at the Aisha Buhari Cup in Lagos, the Barcelona striker came face-to-face with the goalkeeper but failed to lift the ball past her.

Going forward, Oshoala should be serious-minded and give her best to the team on Saturday. In difficult games as this, special talents come to the rescue and that is where the Falcons have an edge.

It is true that the Black Queens will come for all out attacking football, Oshoala's pace could be the key to break the defense of Mercy Tagoe's team. Although the pressure will be on her to score, she should also be generous by looking out for the interests of the team and that means passing to her free teammates.

The stage is set for the epic showdown on Sunday and in moments like this, the country's most popular women's footballer should save her team.

---

Bethel Kalu is a passionate sports writer whose love for writing began as a young boy. He has been writing sports for 7 years has over 500 articles written by him.

---