Ghana vs Comoros: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Preview

The Black Stars of Ghana face the 'Day of Destiny' on Tuesday at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Yaounde as they battle The Coelacanths of Comoros for a shot at the Round-of-16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021.

Competition debutants lost both games in this round and without a goal to their name yet; Milovan Rajevac's side should be happy that they go to battle with an inexperienced and ill-equipped opponent.

But the inconsistency and uncertainty surrounding the Ghanaian team during this tournament make one wonder if they will be able to add more points to the miserly single point they have amassed so far.

AFP

However, Ghana's destiny remains in their hands. Win against Comoros and stand a chance to make it as one of the best third-placed teams.

Maybe even sneak ahead into second place if the other group match between Morocco and Gabon ends with at least a two-goal advantage for the North Africans.

Form and Head-to-Head

Comoros comes into this fixture on the back of four losses and a solitary win in their last five matches. That win was a 7-1 friendly victory over Seychelles in September 2021. Discounting that, the Coelacanths conceded 12 times and scored once in their other four matches.

Pulse Nigeria

Ghana comes into this game in just slightly better form. The four-time African champions have also won only one of their last five matches, picking up two draws and two losses in the other four. They have conceded six goals and scored three in their last five games.

In Head-to-head matches, Ghana and Comoros have met only twice. A two-legged World Cup qualifier in 2015. Ghana drew the first leg away but won 2-0 at home in the second leg to go past Comoros in that round.

Date, Kick-off time, and Venue

The Ghana Vs. Comoros game is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, January 18 at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Yaounde by 8 pm Nigerian time.

Team News and Possible Line-ups

Ghana are without Benjamin Tetteh for this fixture after the forward received a straight red card for violent conduct during the Matchday 2 fixture against Gabon.

Midfielder Iddrisu Baba is also out of contention after picking up an injury against Gabon, same as forward David Abagna who picked up an injury in training last Thursday.

Pulse Ghana

Mubarak Wakaso and Mohammed Kudus both remain unavailable for the Black Stars who will once again rely on the Ayew brothers for creativity and goals in this must-win encounter.

Ghana Possible Starting XI: Jojo Wollacott; Andy Yiadom, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, Baba Rahman; Edmund Addo, Thomas Partey; Andre Ayew Joseph Paintsil, Kamaldeen Sulemana; Jordan Ayew.

Comoros Possible Starting XI: Salim Ben Boina; Mohamed Youssouf, Nadjim Abdou, Kassim M'Dahoma, Benjaloud Youssouf; Rafidine Abdullah; Said Bakari, Youssouf M'Changama, Fouad Bachirou, Faiz Selemani; El Fardou Ben Nabouhane

Prediction

For most of Ghana's failings during AFCON 2021 so far, the West Africans possess enough firepower to obliterate the debutants.

However, an early goal is crucial for Rajevac's side because the longer the game remains goalless, the more confident Comoros would get, as the Island nation could themselves still secure a third-place finish with a shock win here.