Ghana-Nigeria link up: Kelechi Iheanacho and Arsenal star put rivalry aside for Kidi's Indigo O2 concert

Iheanacho, who had attended Davido's concert at the O2 arena a night earlier, was seen with Partey alongside Kuami Eugene and Kidi.

Pulse Nigeria

The two Premier League stars will go against each other on March 25 and 29, respectively, as Nigeria battle Ghana for the Qatar 2022 World Cup ticket.

Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg of the World Cup playoffs at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 25 before the Super Eagles welcome their West African rivals to the Moshood Abiola Stadium four days later.

Pulse Nigeria

The winner across the two legs will join four other African teams to represent the continent at the World Cup scheduled for Qatar later this year.

Before the two massive World Cup playoff games, they will also come up against each other when Arsenal welcome Leicester City in the Premier League this Sunday.

However, both players put their upcoming battles aside as they were in high spirits alongside the main act backstage.

In a video uploaded on social media, the two players were seen having fun Kidi alongside a popular Arsenal supporter Kelechi AFC.

Iheanacho has not enjoyed the same success he had last season this season due to a limited game time at the King Power Stadium.

Pulse Nigeria