Ghana-Nigeria link up: Kelechi Iheanacho and Arsenal star put rivalry aside for Kidi's Indigo O2 concert

Joba Ogunwale
The Leicester City star is in Nigeria's squad that will take on Ghana later this month, but that did not stop him from attending the Ghanaian artist's concert.

Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey put their international rivalry aside after they were both pictured at Kidi's concert at the Indigo 02 arena in London on Sunday night.

Iheanacho, who had attended Davido's concert at the O2 arena a night earlier, was seen with Partey alongside Kuami Eugene and Kidi.

Iheanacho, Partey, Kidi and Kuami Eugene (Lord Kidi Twitter)
Iheanacho, Partey, Kidi and Kuami Eugene (Lord Kidi Twitter) Pulse Nigeria

The two Premier League stars will go against each other on March 25 and 29, respectively, as Nigeria battle Ghana for the Qatar 2022 World Cup ticket.

Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg of the World Cup playoffs at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 25 before the Super Eagles welcome their West African rivals to the Moshood Abiola Stadium four days later.

Nigeria vs Ghana
Nigeria vs Ghana Pulse Nigeria

The winner across the two legs will join four other African teams to represent the continent at the World Cup scheduled for Qatar later this year.

Before the two massive World Cup playoff games, they will also come up against each other when Arsenal welcome Leicester City in the Premier League this Sunday.

However, both players put their upcoming battles aside as they were in high spirits alongside the main act backstage.

In a video uploaded on social media, the two players were seen having fun Kidi alongside a popular Arsenal supporter Kelechi AFC.

Iheanacho has not enjoyed the same success he had last season this season due to a limited game time at the King Power Stadium.

Kelechi Iheanacho (IMAGO News Images)
Kelechi Iheanacho (IMAGO News Images) Pulse Nigeria

Nonetheless, he still has five goals and nine assists in 28 matches for the Foxes this season. Meanwhile, Partey is finally settling into life at the Emirates after he was named Arsenal's player of the month for February.

