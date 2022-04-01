Ghana to rematch 2010 cracker with Uruguay, draw Portugal, Korea Republic in World Cup Group H

The West African side also get 2016 European champions Portugal and Asian side Korea Republic in the last group of the World Cup finals.

Ghana are drawn as the second nation in Group H, thus their opening match in the World Cup will be against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal side.

The Black Stars edged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to pick up one of five tickets allocated to the Confederation of African Football for the World Cup.

Ghana are the least ranked country in Group H, being 60th in the World. Portugal are the highest-ranked country in the group at 8th while Uruguay come in at 13th and Korea Republic are 29th in the World.

Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay