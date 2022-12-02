Ghana drags Uruguay out of Qatar, Cameroon books early flight as Korea & Switzerland qualify

Groups G and H played their final games which ended in dramatic scenes, with two African teams bidding farewell to Qatar 2022.

Ghana 0-2 Uruguay

One of the featured games of the day for Pulse Sports Nigeria saw Ghana take on nemesis Uruguay in Group H.

The Black Stars needed at least as long as the other game between Korea and Portugal went their way or an outright win.

But after 90 minutes, the West Africans fell 2-0 to the South Americans with that man, Luis Suarez, stealing the headlines again.

Suarez was the main talking point heading into the game after that infamous handball incident against Ghana 12 years ago in South Africa.

This time, he came back to haunt them again, assisting both goals for Uruguay but unlike in the 2010 edition, it ended in tears for Suarez and Uruguay as they crashed out of the competition with Ghana despite the win.

For the Black Stars, they missed another penalty against Uruguay, this time, Dede Ayew had the chance to give Ghana the lead but made a mess of it.

The result signalled the end of the road for the Ghanaians, who were the happier of the two sides in the end despite losing. Ghana didn't fall alone, the Black Stars dragged Suarez and Uruguay with them as both teams exited the 2022 World Cup.

South Korea 2-1 Portugal

In the other group game between South Korea and Portugal, it was the Asians who took advantage of Selecao resting some key players to steal the second ticket for the round of 16.

South Korea came from behind to become the third team from Asia to reach the last 16 in Qatar after a hard-fought but controversial 2-1 win.

Richardo Horta combined with Diogo Dalot to give Portugal an early lead before Yung Gwon Kim restored parity before the break.

A controversial late goal would see the Taeguk Warriors pick up the final ticket in dramatic style.

Hee-Chan Hwang converted a cross from Heung-Min Son whose cross from a ball that seemed out was allowed to stand by the VAR.

It was a moment that gave Korea the decisive win that saw them join Portugal in the next round of the World Cup.

Cameroon 1-0 Brazil

Cameroon crashed out of the World Cup in Qatar despite a gallant performance again five-time champions Brazil in Group G.

The Indomitable Lions defeated the Samba Boys 1-0 to exit the competition on a high, with Vincent Aboubakar scorer of the only goal of the game.

Aboubakar's goal came in the 90th minute before he went from hero to villain as he was sent off for a second yellow card offence in added time.

Serbia 2-3 Switzerland

It was fireworks in the other Group G encounter as Serbia and Switzerland delivered a five-goal thriller.

Switzerland joined Brazil in the round of 16 after a 3-2 win over Serbia in their final group game.

The first half ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw after goals from Xherdan Shaqiri and Breel Embolo for Switzerland, with Aleksandr Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic on target for Serbia.

In the second half, it was Switzerland who added a third goal from Remo Freuler to seal the win and a ticket to the knockout stages.