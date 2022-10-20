Ghana declares 'national day of fasting and prayer' ahead of World Cup

The schedule was shared by the Ghanaian national football team, The Black Stars via their official Twitter page with a list of activities to be done ahead of the World Cup.

As today makes it 31 days, (a month) to the showpiece in Qatar, Ghana have ramped up their preparation for the tournament which they qualified for at the expense of Nigeria.

Ghana to fast and pray their way to Qatar

Two dates have been set aside for Ghanaians to fast and pray for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup regardless of their faith.

Friday, October 21 is the day selected for Islam as Ghanaian Muslims are encouraged to fast and pray within the confines of their religion for the national team.

Sunday, October 23 is the day earmarked for the Christians who are also expected to do the same, fasting and praying for the Black Stars ahead of their FIFA World Cup adventure.

Ghana releases pre-World Cup activities

A total of seven pre-World Cup activities have been announced including the aforementioned fasting and prayer dates for Muslims and Christians.

There are two 'Rep your Ghana jersey' days on the list of events, one for the presidency and another for the general public.

After the fasting and prayers, Saturday, October 29 has been set aside as the 'National team day'.

The national team day will feature a 'walk with the legends' from Ayi Mensah to Aburi Hill top by 6am.