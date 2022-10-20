QATAR 2022

Ghana declares 'national day of fasting and prayer' ahead of World Cup

Tunde Young
The Black Stars set to have a 'national day of fasting and prayer' as part of their pre-World Cup activities

Ghana have released a list of pre-World Cup activities which includes a 'national day of fasting and prayer' which has been generating reactions on social media.

The schedule was shared by the Ghanaian national football team, The Black Stars via their official Twitter page with a list of activities to be done ahead of the World Cup.

As today makes it 31 days, (a month) to the showpiece in Qatar, Ghana have ramped up their preparation for the tournament which they qualified for at the expense of Nigeria.

Two dates have been set aside for Ghanaians to fast and pray for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup regardless of their faith.

Friday, October 21 is the day selected for Islam as Ghanaian Muslims are encouraged to fast and pray within the confines of their religion for the national team.

Sunday, October 23 is the day earmarked for the Christians who are also expected to do the same, fasting and praying for the Black Stars ahead of their FIFA World Cup adventure.

A total of seven pre-World Cup activities have been announced including the aforementioned fasting and prayer dates for Muslims and Christians.

Ghana World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Ghana World Cup 2022 Away Kit Twitter

There are two 'Rep your Ghana jersey' days on the list of events, one for the presidency and another for the general public.

After the fasting and prayers, Saturday, October 29 has been set aside as the 'National team day'.

The national team day will feature a 'walk with the legends' from Ayi Mensah to Aburi Hill top by 6am.

The list closes out with a 'dinner with the legends' set to hold by 6pm on the same day at the East Legon event centre.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

