Gyan is one of the most popular Ghanaian players and has played in more than six countries in his professional career.

At a time as a Shanghai SIPG of China player, the Ghanaian forward was one of the world’s highest-paid players on N103m (£227,000) per week.

But according to latest reports, the 33-year-old striker claims to have just N273,000 (£600) in his bank account and is unable to provide for his family.

Gyan who now plays for Turkish club Kayserispor claims he is not being paid at the club.

The claim comes after he reportedly fell out with his wife Gifty whom he suspects had an affair with his brother Baffuor.

The striker has even called for DNA tests to ascertain whether the three kids from his wife are his.

Meanwhile, he has stopped all communication with his family and has not been in touch since August.

When asked why he is not taking care of his family, the striker claims that he is broke.

“My front and back up and down is that money (£600) you see there," Gyan is quoted to say by My New Ghana.

According to report, the striker also provided Ghanaian and Turkish bank documents to prove his claim.

Gyan met Gifty in 2002, married her in 2013 but has filed for an annulment of the marriage.

According to reports, Gyan is planning to wed his girlfriend Nina Atalah.

Many believe Gyan’s claim is only an excuse for him not to take care of his wife and kids.

He took to Twitter to share laughing and crying emojis while reacting to the latest report.

NB: £1= N463