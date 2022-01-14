AFCON 2021: Ghana lose ground in dramatic draw against Gabon

The Ghanaians led the tie for most of the game through an Andre Ayew 19th-minute opener but conceded a late equaliser to put their qualification for the Round-of-16 in real jeopardy.

Ghana fail to make first half dominance count

Milovan Rajevac's men would now need multiple results to go their way even if they pick up a victory over Comoros in their last Group C game.

Patrice Neveu's side started the game on the front foot with Bruno Ecuele Manga squeezing a shot through after Ghanaian goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott dropped the ball in the fifth minute.

Despite the Panthers' many efforts to break up Ghana's attacking rhythm, Milovan Rajevac's men found a way courtesy of their inspirational captain.

The former Swansea City forward turned inside Anthony Oyono before letting fly a shot past Jean-Noel Amonome in the Gabonese goal.

The goal brought the current Al-Sadd player to 10 goals in AFCON finals, scored across six different editions of the competition.

Dede Ayew Pulse Ghana

The Panthers found it difficult to penetrate the Ghanaian defence in the first half, obviously missing the impact of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang who was omitted from the match due to suspected heart problems after just recovering from coronavirus.

Gabon were restricted to long-range shots on the Ghanaians' goal as the half wore on. Denis Bounga tried to catch Wollacott at his near post in the 41st minute but shot wide.

Gabonese equaliser sparks controversy, scuffle

The Central Africans started the second half as they wanted it to go, asking questions of Rajevac's defence with sharp running and smooth passes.

While the Ayew brothers continued to probe to find the second goal, miss after miss set up the West Africans for an eventful end to the half.

The hitherto insipid match burst to life in the 88th minute when Clermont midfielder Jim Allevinah grabbed an equaliser for the Panthers out of nothing.

AFP

The four-time African champions were left staring an early exit in the face as they went in search of a late winner but to no avail.

An on-field large-scale bust-up ensued when Ghanaian unused substitute Benjamin Tetteh was shown a straight red card for violent conduct.

Ghana remain winless at AFCON 2021, stretching a record of just one win in their last six games at the AFCON finals.