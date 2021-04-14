Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has made a sensational return to Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) leaders Kano Pillars.

Musa, who was without a club, has agreed to play for Pillars until the end of the season to maintain his fitness ahead of Super Eagles 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.

The short-term deal has a clause; the 28-year-old can leave anytime he has an offer.

For Musa, the deal is to maintain personal fitness; aside from that, he gets the short end of the stick because it does nothing for him and his brand.

But for the NPFL, it’s a massive coup to have the current Super Eagles captain playing in the league.

As confirmed by Kano Pillars, this move was mediated by Shehu Dikko, the chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), organisers of the league and Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

It’s a massive coup from Dikko in getting Musa to play in the NPFL, bringing much-needed coverage for the league and making it more widespread.

Shehu Dikko mediated the deal, a massive coup for him and the NPFL

The NPFL has many needs, but bringing more eyes to Nigeria’s top-flight division is a commendable feat.

In Musa also, the NPFL has one of its best ambassadors playing in it. Despite leaving nine years ago, the forward remained a fan of the league.

He regularly attends games, keeps himself updated with the happenings around the league and still has relationships with journalists who cover the league.

Musa has fond memories of playing in the NPFL. In the 2009-2010 season, his first with Kano Pillars, he scored 18 goals to set a league record of the most goals scored in a single season. A record that stood until 2011.