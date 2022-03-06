Manchester United were humiliated 4-1 by rivals Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday.
'Get out of my club!' - Angry reactions as Harry Maguire is the Ultimate scapegoat following Manchester United's derby defeat
Social media reactions have trailed Manchester United's awful loss to Manchester City in Sunday's derby as Harry Maguire wins the battle of the 'villains' in disappointing fashion
The defending Champions completely dominated the first-half as Jadon Sancho’s leveller earlier wasn’t enough to stop City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne from grabbing a brace to head into half-time with the Cityzens in the lead.
And the same could be said in the second-half as United struggled to create clear cut chances and were on the back foot for majority of the match as City winger Riyad Mahrez scored a second-half brace to stretch City’s lead in an utterly dominant performance.
Following the disappointing result for United, fans on social media have continued to tear into their club captain and defender Harry Maguire who already had a first-half to forget after his lacklustre defending.
Maguire turned out to be the eventual “Villain” for United as it was a slight contest in the first-half between he and fellow center back Victor Lindelof.
Here are some epic reactions on Twitter below;
