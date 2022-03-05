'He is a world class player' - Gerrard credits Coutinho after emphatic Southampton win

Coutinho scored one and assisted another as the Villains sealed a 4-0 win over the Saints for a back-to-back win in the PL.

Speaking on the performance of his former teammate at Liverpool, Gerrard described the Brazilian as World-class, adding that he was on a touch above everyone and lifted the entire team.

"We have got Phil [Coutinho] back fit and in a really good place," Gerrard stated.

"He was back to his Liverpool form today and was a touch above. The other players have got a lift from him. Oldie Watkins and Danny Ings were untouchable today. [But] when Phil is in the mood, he is w a world-class player."

While a purring attack handed Villa a second consecutive win, the Villians also secured back-to-back clean sheets.

Gerrard added that his team worked hard and deserved the clean sheet.

"We deserved a clean sheet, we had a collective unity today. We worked hard and put our bodies on the line."

"The fans deserved a strong away performance last week and I think we owned them that today on the back of a poor Watford performance. The responsibility is on us to lift the crowd," Gerrard concluded.