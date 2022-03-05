PREMIER LEAGUE

'He is a world class player' - Gerrard credits Coutinho after emphatic Southampton win

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
Pulse Nigeria

Coutinho was the architect as Aston Villa swept Southampton aside at Villa Park

Philippe Coutinho and Steven Gerrard celebrate
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has praised the performance of Philippe Coutinho after a 4-star Villa defeated Southampton on Saturday evening.

Coutinho scored one and assisted another as the Villains sealed a 4-0 win over the Saints for a back-to-back win in the PL.

Coutinho has scored three (3) and assisted three (3) goals for Villa
Speaking on the performance of his former teammate at Liverpool, Gerrard described the Brazilian as World-class, adding that he was on a touch above everyone and lifted the entire team.

"We have got Phil [Coutinho] back fit and in a really good place," Gerrard stated.

"He was back to his Liverpool form today and was a touch above. The other players have got a lift from him. Oldie Watkins and Danny Ings were untouchable today. [But] when Phil is in the mood, he is w a world-class player."

While a purring attack handed Villa a second consecutive win, the Villians also secured back-to-back clean sheets.

A happy Gerrard celebrates a goal
Gerrard added that his team worked hard and deserved the clean sheet.

"We deserved a clean sheet, we had a collective unity today. We worked hard and put our bodies on the line."

"The fans deserved a strong away performance last week and I think we owned them that today on the back of a poor Watford performance. The responsibility is on us to lift the crowd," Gerrard concluded.

Villa move up to 11th with 33 points on the table after the win, two points and two places below Southampton, having played one match fewer than the Saints.

