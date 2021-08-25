RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Gerrard misses Rangers tie due to self-isolating

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is self-isolating after an outbreak of coronavirus at the Scottish champions and along with half a dozen players will miss the Europa League play-off second leg clash with Alashkert

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is self-isolating after an outbreak of coronavirus at the Scottish champions and along with half a dozen players will miss the Europa League play-off second leg clash with Alashkert Creator: Ian MacNicol
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is self-isolating after an outbreak of coronavirus at the Scottish champions and along with half a dozen players will miss the Europa League play-off second leg clash with Alashkert Creator: Ian MacNicol

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is self-isolating due to a coronavirus outbreak at the club and will miss the Scottish champions' Europa League play-off second leg on Thursday with Armenian side Alaskhert according to Sky Sports.

Recommended articles

The outbreak comes days before Rangers face bitter rivals Celtic in the first Old Firm derby of the season.

Gerrard and six players including captain James Tavernier were not on board the three coaches that ferried the squad and backroom staff to Glasgow airport for their flight to Armenia.

Assistant coach Garry McAllister is set to be in charge for the match which Rangers lead 1-0 after the first leg.

Rangers had confirmed the outbreak in a statement on Tuesday without divulging the names of the players and staff involved. 

The outbreak is hardly ideal preparation for Gerrard's side ahead of Sunday's meeting with Celtic.

It is believed, though, the rules would allow Rangers to request a postponement of the Celtic match if they have insufficient players to fulfil the fixture due to the outbreak.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gerrard misses Rangers tie due to self-isolating

PSG reject Real Madrid offer for Mbappe as 'not enough'

Brazil striker Cunha joins Atletico from Hertha

Kane ends Man City speculation by confirming he will remain at Tottenham

Holders Chelsea and Europe's elite await Champions League draw

Madrid make 160mn bid for Mbappe: reports

Bundesliga: Review of Nigerians in gameweek two, preview for gameweek 3

Serie A: Nigerian talking points from drama-filled opening weekend

Premier League: Nigerian talking points to mull over before gameweek 3